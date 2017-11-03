The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 3
The earlier announcement released at 14.20 had the wrong date of 1 November
when it should have been 2 November 17.
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 2 November 2017 was 825.04p (ex income) 825.19p (cum income).
2 November 2017