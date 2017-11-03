Global 3D Laser Cutting Machine Market, 2021

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global 3D Laser Cutting Machine Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global 3d laser cutting machine market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2017-2021.
Global 3D Laser Cutting Machine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing use of fiber lasers in thin-sheet and micro-cutting applications. The adoption of fiber lasers has been steadily growing in several applications due to their distinct advantages when compared with gas or other solid-state lasers. The majority of laser cutting machines sold in the future are expected to incorporate fiber lasers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in global automotive industry. 3D laser cutting machines are used to cut complex vehicle body components in the automotive industry. The conventional method of cutting these parts is to mark the part to be cut, and then use a plasma cutter manually for the cutting operation. The high speed and accuracy of 3D metal cutting machines enable automotive manufacturers to mass produce such parts at a fraction of the cost and time with those in manual production.
Key Market Trends
- Growing use of fiber lasers in thin-sheet and micro-cutting applications
- Vertical integration by laser system manufacturers
- Growing industrialization in Asian countries
Key vendors
- Coherent
- IPG Photonics
- Jenoptik
- Mazak Optonics
- Prima Industrie
- TRUMPF
Other prominent vendors
- BLM GROUP
- BODOR
- DMG MORI
- Foshan Beyond Laser
- PENTA LASER Technology Industry Group
- Han's Laser Technology Industry Group
- Komatsu Industries
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Wuhan Farley Laserlab Cutting Welding System Engineering
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Technology
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p3vddl/global_3d_laser
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716