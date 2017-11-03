Global 3D Laser Cutting Machine Market, 2021

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global 3D Laser Cutting Machine Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global 3d laser cutting machine market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2017-2021.



Global 3D Laser Cutting Machine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing use of fiber lasers in thin-sheet and micro-cutting applications. The adoption of fiber lasers has been steadily growing in several applications due to their distinct advantages when compared with gas or other solid-state lasers. The majority of laser cutting machines sold in the future are expected to incorporate fiber lasers.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in global automotive industry. 3D laser cutting machines are used to cut complex vehicle body components in the automotive industry. The conventional method of cutting these parts is to mark the part to be cut, and then use a plasma cutter manually for the cutting operation. The high speed and accuracy of 3D metal cutting machines enable automotive manufacturers to mass produce such parts at a fraction of the cost and time with those in manual production.



Key Market Trends



Vertical integration by laser system manufacturers

Growing industrialization in Asian countries

Key vendors

Coherent

IPG Photonics

Jenoptik

Mazak Optonics

Prima Industrie

TRUMPF

Other prominent vendors

BLM GROUP

BODOR

DMG MORI

Foshan Beyond Laser

PENTA LASER Technology Industry Group

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group

Komatsu Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Wuhan Farley Laserlab Cutting Welding System Engineering

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



