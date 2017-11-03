Plastic Antioxidants Market Worth 2.11 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Plastic Antioxidants Marketby Polymer Resin (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), Antioxidants Type (Phenolic, Phosphite & Phosphonite, Antioxidant Blends) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 1.61 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.11 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022. In this study, 2016 has been considered the base year, and 2017-2022 as the forecast period to estimate the market size of Plastic Antioxidants Market.

The replacement of conventional materials by plastics in various industries, and the increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in emerging countries are expected to fuel the demand for plastics. This increased demand for plastics is projected to drive the growth of the Plastic Antioxidants Market in the coming years. In addition, the booming construction industry in countries such as the US, China, and India is propelling the demand for plastics in residential and non-residential buildings, which is expected to further drive the growth of the Plastic Antioxidants Market.

The polypropylene (PP) segment was thelargestpolymer resin segment of the Plastic Antioxidants Market.

The PP polymer resin segment accounted for the largest share of the Plastic Antioxidants Market in 2016, in terms of value. PP contains tertiary carbon atoms and is susceptible to oxidation. Furthermore, the growing production and consumption of PP in China, and the growth in the automotive and packaging industries in these countries is expected to drive the demand for plastic antioxidants.

The phenolic antioxidants segment was the largest type segment of the Plastic Antioxidants Market in 2016.

The phenolic antioxidants segment was the largest type segment of the Plastic Antioxidants Market, in terms of both value and volume, in 2016. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the fact that phenolic antioxidants are radical scavengers and protect plastics against thermal and oxidative degradation. Furthermore, these antioxidants have the ability to interrupt the overall oxidation process, due to which, they are widely used in polyethylene and polypropylene polymer resins.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for plastic antioxidants in 2016.

The Asia-Pacific region led the Plastic Antioxidants Market in 2016, in terms of value. The increasing population in the region and the increased expenditure in the construction sector in emerging markets of China, India, and Indonesia are some of the major factors projected to drive the demand for plastics in the region. This increased demand is projected to consequently drive the growth of the Plastic Antioxidants Market in the region. Furthermore, improved lifestyle, increase in employment rate, the rise in disposable income of the people, and an increase in foreign investments in various sectors of the economy are some of the factors that make Asia-Pacific an attractive market for plastic antioxidants manufacturers.

Key market players profiled in the report are BASF (Germany), Songwon (South Korea), SI Group (US), ADEKA (Japan), Clariant Switzerland), A. Schulman (US), Milliken (U.S.) Solvay (Belgium), Dover Corporation (US), 3V Sigma (Italy), Sumitomo (Japan), Sakai Chemical (Japan), Everspring Chemical (Taiwan), OMNOVO Solutions (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Ampacet Corporation (US), Lanxess (Germany), Astra Polymers (Saudi Arabia), Krishna Antioxidants (India), Emerald Performance Materials (US), Trigon Antioxidants (India), Rifra Masterbatch (Italy), Oxiris Chemicals (Spain), Wells Plastics (UK), and Shandong Linyi Sunny Wealth Chemical Co (China).

