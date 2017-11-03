This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on November 18th, 2017 to version 5.0.0201 which includes new mandatory functionalities and enhancements going live November 20th.



Mandatory upgrade of Clearing Workstation 1 (CW1) and Trading Workstation



As previously announced, release 5.0.0201 includes mandatory upgrades to Clearing Workstation 1 and Trading Workstation. The go-live candidates are available on the Technical Information web and are to be used from November 20th. Important to note, the new versions are not to be deployed in production until November 20th.



To avoid unintended replacement of production versions, an Installation Short Guide for Trading Workstation users has been made available on the Enhancement web under tab Genium INET Front-ends.



Trading Workstation



An issue with aliases on Short Codes has been corrected in Trading Workstation and the upgraded go-live version r133767 is available on the Enhancement web.



Clearing Workstation 1 Interface file ".TRD"



An issue has been corrected in the Interface file named ".TRD". Members and ISV's using Interface file ".TRD" need to use Clearing Workstation 1 r133320 as of November 20th. Members and ISV's not using the ".TRD" Interface file can use Clearing Workstation 1 r133320 or the previously announced go-live version. Clearing Workstation 1 r133320 is available on the 5.0.0201 web site.



Information on the 5.0.0201 MiFID II release is available on the Technical Information web site. The site will be continuously updated.



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-mifid-ii-5.0.0201 For technical questions, please contact:



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



For general questions on the release, please contact:



Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364



