

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Local news websites Gothamist and DNAinfo were shut down on Thursday evening by their owner and CEO Joe Ricketts, just a week after some editorial staff of the websites said they had voted to unionize. All content from each site was taken down.



In a message to the DNAinfo and Gothamist readers, Ricketts said that he has 'made the difficult decision to discontinue publishing DNAinfo and Gothamist.'



Ricketts noted that he started DNAinfo in 2009, when few people were investing in media companies. In March of this year, DNAInfo acquired Gothamist and merged the two digital news outlets.



According to the billionaire, DNAinfo and Gothamist currently deliver news and information each day to over half a million people's email inboxes and have over 2 million fans across its social channels. Each month, the company has over 15 million visits to its sites by over 9 million people.



'But DNAinfo is, at the end of the day, a business, and businesses need to be economically successful if they are to endure. And while we made important progress toward building DNAinfo into a successful business, in the end, that progress hasn't been sufficient to support the tremendous effort and expense needed to produce the type of journalism on which the company was founded,' Ricketts said in the message.



However, Ricketts did not mention of the unionization efforts by the staff in the message.



On October 26, the editorial staff of DNAInfo and Gothamist voted overwhelmingly to unionize with the Writers Guild of America, East or WGAE.



At that time, WGAE said in a statement that in a National Labor Relations Board conducted election, 25 of Gothamist/DNAinfo's 27 editorial employees voted in favor of the Writers Guild of America, East as their representative in collective bargaining.



WGAE said in a statement on Thursday that it was 'deeply concerned' by Ricketts' decision to shut down DNAinfo New York and Gothamist.



'The New York offices of DNAinfo and Gothamist recently voted to unionize and it is no secret that threats were made to these workers during the organizing drive. The Guild will be looking at all of our potential areas of recourse and we will aggressively pursue our new member rights,' WGAE said.



