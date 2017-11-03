Habanos, S.A Introduces the Cohiba Talismán 2017 Limited Edition in London

HAVANA, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This new Limited Edition will be available in the United Kingdom right after launch and on the following days across Habanos' major markets around the world.

Habanos, S.A will hold an exclusive presentation of the Cohiba Talismán 2017 Limited Edition at the Corinthia Hotel in London, an unprecedented vitola in the Habanos portfolio. All the Habanos of this Edición Limitada - Limited Edition- have been made '‹'‹"Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga" - Totally by Hand with Long Filler - and their leaves are specially selected from the Vuelta Abajo* region in Pinar del Río*, Cuba*, the best land in the world for growing tobacco. This product is produced and developed following meticulous manufacturing processes at the legendary El Laguito factory, in Havana.

The Cohiba name comes from the first original inhabitants of the island of Cuba, the Taíno Indians, who used this ancient word to define the rolled tobacco leaves. The Talismán name, mysterious, evocative and easily-recognizable in many languages as something that is quintessentially extraordinary and amazing and that brings good luck to mankind and protects them, couples up perfectly with tobacco's magical and ritualistic origin, whose first-ever moniker was, incidentally, Cohiba.

Cohiba Talismán (54 ring gauge x 154 mm length) is a heavy ring gauge Habano, in line with the brand's latest launches and has a medium to full strength flavour, characteristic of the Línea Clásica blend and which stands out for its elegant and charismatic "pigtail" finish. This Limited Edition's leaves have been aged for over two years, awarding a complex and highly aromatic character.

Cohiba is the most prestigious brand of tobacco. Initially produced in very limited quantities, its products can be found on all Habanos stores around the world. To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Habanos, S.A. presented its special edition Cohiba 50 Aniversario (60 ring gauge x 178 mm length), one of the most exclusive and luxurious releases in the history of Habanos, Cohiba Majestuosos 1966 (58 ring gauge x 150 mm length), with a totally innovative vitola addition to the Habanos portfolio and the Cohiba Medio Siglo (52 ring gauge x 102 mm length) , with its new vitola in line with current trends and which joins the regular portfolio as part of the Línea 1492.

For the global launch of Cohiba Talismán 2017 Limited Edition Hunters & Frankau Ltd have chosen the Garden Lounge venue at the Corinthia Hotel, renowned for its iconic Cigar Terrace that specialises in Habanos. The event will be on November 7th.

*(P.A.O) Protected Appellation of Origin.

Hunters & Frankau Ltd. is the exclusive distributor for Habanos, S.A. in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar and the Channel Islands. Founded in 1790 it is the United Kingdom's most important Premium cigar trading company and boasts a wide distribution network that includes specialized retailers, wine merchants, hotels and restaurants. It has been designated exclusive distribution rights for Habanos tobacco brands in this sector since 1992.

