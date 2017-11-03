Global Signal Conditioning Modules Market to 2021 - Advances in RTD Signal Conditioning Modules

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global signal conditioning modules market to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is emergence of Industry 4.0. Industry 4.0 is concept originated in Germany, and its main focus is on the automation of factories and implementation IoT in the industries. Industry 4.0 enables industrial advances by converging industrial systems with the power of advanced computing and analytics, low-cost sensing, and new levels of connectivity enabled by the Internet.

According to the report, one driver in the market is capability of eliminating ground loops leads to reduction in signal fluctuations. Ground loops pose a serious threat in transferring signals from the field to the control system as they reduce the quality of the signal. Ground loops cause a problem by adding or subtracting voltage or current from the process signal. This results in differentiation problems between wanted and unwanted signals by the receiving devices. Unwanted ground loops lead to inaccuracies in sensors' reading by negatively affecting the signals.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is time-intensive installation and configuration. The main challenge faced by signal conditioning modules is their time-intensive configuration. Generally, signal conditioning modules are classified into front-end signal conditioning modules and built-in signal conditioning modules.

Key vendors

AMETEK

Analog Devices

National Instruments

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa Electric

Other prominent vendors

Linear Technology

TE Connectivity

Acromag

Weidmller Interface

Phoenix Contact

Dwyer Instruments

Keysight Technologies



