Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.11.2017 | 16:16
PR Newswire

Global Signal Conditioning Modules Market to 2021 - Advances in RTD Signal Conditioning Modules

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Signal Conditioning Modules Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global signal conditioning modules market to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Signal Conditioning Modules Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of Industry 4.0. Industry 4.0 is concept originated in Germany, and its main focus is on the automation of factories and implementation IoT in the industries. Industry 4.0 enables industrial advances by converging industrial systems with the power of advanced computing and analytics, low-cost sensing, and new levels of connectivity enabled by the Internet.

According to the report, one driver in the market is capability of eliminating ground loops leads to reduction in signal fluctuations. Ground loops pose a serious threat in transferring signals from the field to the control system as they reduce the quality of the signal. Ground loops cause a problem by adding or subtracting voltage or current from the process signal. This results in differentiation problems between wanted and unwanted signals by the receiving devices. Unwanted ground loops lead to inaccuracies in sensors' reading by negatively affecting the signals.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is time-intensive installation and configuration. The main challenge faced by signal conditioning modules is their time-intensive configuration. Generally, signal conditioning modules are classified into front-end signal conditioning modules and built-in signal conditioning modules.

Key vendors

  • AMETEK
  • Analog Devices
  • National Instruments
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Yokogawa Electric

Other prominent vendors

  • Linear Technology
  • TE Connectivity
  • Acromag
  • Weidmller Interface
  • Phoenix Contact
  • Dwyer Instruments
  • Keysight Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5zj9jn/global_signal

