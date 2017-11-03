

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Growing numbers of Americans express little or no confidence in Donald Trump to handle an international crisis, manage the executive branch effectively and work effectively with Congress, according to a new national survey.



And today, just 34 percent approve of Trump's overall job performance, while 59 percent disapprove, the survey by Pew Research Center has found.



However, the survey conducted during October 25-30 among 1,504 adults finds that Trump's job approval rating is higher than those of Republican and Democratic congressional leaders.



Just 22 percent of those surveyed approve of the way Republican congressional leaders are doing their jobs, down 12 percentage points since February. Job ratings for Democratic leaders are not quite as negative (29 percent approve), though also are lower than in February (37 percent).



Trump's job rating is lower than it was in June and February. Most Americans continue to have strong feelings about the president, with about twice as many strongly disapproving of his job performance as strongly approving (51 percent to 25 percent).



