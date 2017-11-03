

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Ohio Police is in search to find an young man who frightened a McDonald's women employee by pulling his gun.



The man reportedly came to the drive-thru asking for Egg McMuffins at around 3.30 am. The employee informed that the McMuffins were not available at that time. The driver tried to tease the women with an offensive name and pulled out a gun.



Employees at the restaurant in Warren immediately called the police, but by that time the car sped away. The suspect and his friend in his car appear to be around twenty years old.



The police said no one is hurt in the incident. The store will share the surveillance video with the police to find out the suspect.



Police said they want these guys and that gun off the street.



