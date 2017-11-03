Global Automotive Relays Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Relays Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Automotive Relays Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is electric vehicle relays for high voltage applications. The electric vehicle relay is a forerunner of the eco age, as it combines both the compact design and the high DC voltage cut-off. The electric vehicle relays are compact and lightweight. As it is charged with hydrogen gas, it has high arc cooling capacity and has achieved short gap cut-off at a high DC voltage.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in number of electronic systems and safety equipment. With the fast-paced change in people's lifestyle, the demand for automobiles has increased rapidly. A wide variety of relays has been in use in the automotive sector, as different components in an automobile require varying amount of current to operate. Advancement in technology, innovation, and design, in the automotive industry, has resulted in an increase in the demand for better features, safety devices, and infotainment systems present in an automobile.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is replacement of automotive relays by powered switches. Relays play a significant role in connecting the various components in an automotive and regulating the electric voltage and current between those components to ensure that no product is damaged due to excess current supply. A typical vehicle is equipped with around 20 to 30 relays, as they are used to perform various functionalities. With the latest technological advancements, the powered switch is being used as a replacement for relays. A powered switch is an integrated system, which can perform the task of all the relays combined.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Types of automotive relays

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Global market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Global automotive PCB relays market

Global automotive plug-in relays market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Automotive relays market by geography

Automotive relays market in APAC

Automotive relays market in EMEA

Automotive relays market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Electric vehicle relays for high voltage applications

Technological innovation in the global automotive relays market

Development of intelligent/smart relays

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

American Zettler

Bosch

Delphi

DENSO

FUJITSU

Infineon Technologies

Panasonic Electric Works Europe

PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3xdr6t/global_automotive



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716