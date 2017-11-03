Global Automotive Relays Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Relays Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Automotive Relays Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is electric vehicle relays for high voltage applications. The electric vehicle relay is a forerunner of the eco age, as it combines both the compact design and the high DC voltage cut-off. The electric vehicle relays are compact and lightweight. As it is charged with hydrogen gas, it has high arc cooling capacity and has achieved short gap cut-off at a high DC voltage.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in number of electronic systems and safety equipment. With the fast-paced change in people's lifestyle, the demand for automobiles has increased rapidly. A wide variety of relays has been in use in the automotive sector, as different components in an automobile require varying amount of current to operate. Advancement in technology, innovation, and design, in the automotive industry, has resulted in an increase in the demand for better features, safety devices, and infotainment systems present in an automobile.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is replacement of automotive relays by powered switches. Relays play a significant role in connecting the various components in an automotive and regulating the electric voltage and current between those components to ensure that no product is damaged due to excess current supply. A typical vehicle is equipped with around 20 to 30 relays, as they are used to perform various functionalities. With the latest technological advancements, the powered switch is being used as a replacement for relays. A powered switch is an integrated system, which can perform the task of all the relays combined.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
- Types of automotive relays
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Global market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
- Market overview
- Global automotive PCB relays market
- Global automotive plug-in relays market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Automotive relays market by geography
- Automotive relays market in APAC
- Automotive relays market in EMEA
- Automotive relays market in Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Electric vehicle relays for high voltage applications
- Technological innovation in the global automotive relays market
- Development of intelligent/smart relays
PART 11: Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
- American Zettler
- Bosch
- Delphi
- DENSO
- FUJITSU
- Infineon Technologies
- Panasonic Electric Works Europe
PART 13: Appendix
