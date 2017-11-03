Exciting changes to the Orthodontic Community of Portugal

FRANKLIN, Ind., Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --G&H Orthodontics is very excited to announce an exclusive partnership with Osteoclass LDA to distribute G&H products in Portugal. This will provide orthodontists of Portugal with greater access to the great products from G&H and improved service levels across the country. Osteoclass will offer all of the premier brands of G&H products like miniPrevail brackets, TitanMoly wires, Bambino-Ties ligatures, and the complete suite of orthodontic products.

"The best partnerships in the orthodontic community last a very long time, so it is important to establish your business with the right companies," says Steven Torelli, International Sales Director for G&H Orthodontics. Torelli, having more than 25 years' experience in the orthodontic industry, is very confident in the selection of Osteoclass to represent the G&H brand for all of Portugal. He continues, "After a long and detailed search process, it is exciting to begin this new chapter in Portugal."

Osteoclass is located in Lisboa, Portugal. It's a company that shares the same values as G&H Othodontics: Quality products and great customer care. Mr. David Antunes, Marketing and Business Strategy Manager at Osteoclass, said, "I want everyone to know this is a great day to be recognized as the exclusive dealer for G&H Orthodontics brand products,and the entire company looks forward to continuing to deliver exceptional services to all orthodontists in Portugal."

About G&H Orthodontics

G&H Wire Company, Inc. is a leading provider of clinical solutions for the orthodontic community serving customers for over 40 years in over 90 countries. G&His the manufacturer of a full line of products made in the U.S.A. including brackets, bands, tubes, wires, springs, elastomeric and other orthodontic supplies. G&H is compliant with the U.S. FDA, ISO 13485:2003, Medical Device Directives, 93/42 EEC and Canadian Medical Device Guidelines which ensures availability of products worldwide. G&H Orthodontics is headquartered in Franklin, Indiana. To learn more about G&H Orthodontics breadth of products, visit GHOrthodontics.com.

