2017 BPT Champion won a 1.27 million HKD prize

MACAU, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Lin Hong Chang, from Taiwan, became the champion of the BPT Main Event on November 1, putting an endto the five day poker tournament organized by Boyaain Babylon Casino in Macau.

The final table of 2017 BPT started at 1:30 with 9 players coming from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Romania andMainlandChina respectively.

The poker battle lasted 9 hours and the final heads-up happened between Lin Hong Chang and the Vietnamese player Tran Hung Manh. Lin, having beat his last rival, won the final battle and became thewinner of the 1,274,900 HKD (approx. 163,418 USD)prize. Tran Hung lost the finalbattle and returnedhome with a637,000 HKD (approx. 81,651 USD)prize.

Lin Hong Chang, isan experincedBoyaa player, whohas played online Boyaa Pokergames to polish his skills. This was his fourth time to attend BPT Main Event,so hishappiness doubled because he had been struggling for the mainprize for a long time.

Place Name Region Prize Boyaa chips 1 Hongchang Lin Taiwan 1,274,900 200,000,000 2 Tran Hung Manh Vietnam 637,000 200,000,000 3 Nguyen Duy Tung Vietnam 319,400 200,000,000 4 Kong Shing Fai Hong Kong 266,500 200,000,000 5 Zinan Xu Mainland China 224,100 200,000,000 6 Cosmin Deac Romania 192,300 200,000,000 7 Binrui Wang Mainland China 160,600 200,000,000 8 Weiduo Wang Mainland China 128,800 200,000,000 9 Lee Sang Jun Korea 107,600 200,000,000

The legend continues with higher heights

This BPT has set a new milestone.Including online qualifiers, the Main Event had 745 participants and a total prize pool of 6.7 million HKD.In addition tothe Main Event of BPT,57 sponsored activities were held, that added more colors to the Main Event, such as "No Limit Hold'em", "Deepstack Turbo" and "Ladies'Event."

This time,Boyaa Interactive broadcasted the whole event, along with Dubai TV, Douyu TV, Netease, Lesports, Zhanqi and others. Thebroadcast was also retransmitted to overseas platforms of Boyaa Interactive,so theplayers from all over the world could choose the best platform to watch this spectacular event.

Following the conclusion of the main event and the success of the new champion, Main Event of 2017 BPT ended. Boyaa Interactive hopes to see participants in coming BPT.

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596685/111.jpg