

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter-owned Periscope plans to award Super Broadcasters with more of their earnings, with the company saying it intends to support its community and give back to broadcasters as much as possible.



The live video streaming app said that starting November 1, it is giving all of its earnings from the 'Super Hearts' gifting program to Super Broadcasters, with the exception of a $1 administrative fee per broadcaster payout.



The administrative fee will be used to continue operating the Super Hearts feature and to cover the cost of monthly payment processing.



In addition, Periscope is offering an additional holiday bonus incentive during the months of November and December. Super Broadcasters who earn one million or more stars per month will be eligible to receive a $100 bonus.



Those who earn three million or more stars per month will be eligible for an additional $250 bonus, for a total bonus of $350. The bonuses will be based on monthly earnings for November and December, and not on the pre-existing star balance.



In June, Periscope introduced Super Hearts as a way for viewers to show their appreciation to, and to support, their favorite broadcasters. A viewer pays for the Super Hearts with 'coins,' an in-app currency, and each Super Heart can cost between $0.03 and $0.10. The Super Hearts are then translated into 'stars.'



For a broadcaster enrolled in the Super Broadcaster program, the stars are then converted back into cash after they reach a one-time threshold of $120.



Earlier, Periscope used to split the earnings 70/30 with broadcasters, but now is changing this policy so that Super Broadcasters can get almost all the money.



Periscope said that since launching Super Hearts earlier this year, it has been overwhelmed by the love people have shared on the video streaming app.



