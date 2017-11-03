Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is the Advent of a Vaccine

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global gonorrhea therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 2.88% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. As the market has a deep penetration of generics, the growth rate is expected to be moderate during the forecast period. Additionally, the advent of new antibiotic-resistant strains will continue to hinder the growth prospects.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Advent of vaccine for prevention of gonorrhea . Gonorrhea is a major public health concern globally. It is considerably affecting the reproductive health of people and increasing the spread of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The currently available treatment regimen is unsuccessful in controlling the spread of Neisseria gonorrhoeae due to the rapid emergence of the antibiotic-resistant strains of this bacterium. Therefore, the prevention of the disease seems to be a more appropriate approach for controlling the spread of Neisseria gonorrhoeae.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising prevalence of disease. The rising prevalence of gonorrhea is a major health concern globally. The disease follows chlamydial infection as the second most common STD in the US. The rising prevalence rate of gonorrhea is due to several factors such as growing awareness, increased healthcare access, availability of diagnostic tests, resistance patterns, reporting practices, and the financial constraints that limit the abilities of public healthcare officials to check the disease pattern precisely.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Emergence of antibiotic-resistant gonococcal strain. The global gonorrhea therapeutics market is familiar with antibiotic resistance in gonorrheal strains. In 2007, the emergence of fluoroquinolone-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae prompted the CDC to prohibit the use of fluoroquinolone in the US, leaving cephalosporin as the only treatment option for gonorrheal infection.
Key vendors
- Bharat Pharmaceuticals
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck
- Pfizer
Other prominent vendors
- Alopexx Pharmaceuticals
- AstraZeneca
- Cempra
- Debiopharm Group
- Melinta Therapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Gonorrhea: A Brief Introduction
Part 06: Market Landscape
Part 07: Pipeline
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
