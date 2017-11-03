Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is the Advent of a Vaccine

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global gonorrhea therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 2.88% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. As the market has a deep penetration of generics, the growth rate is expected to be moderate during the forecast period. Additionally, the advent of new antibiotic-resistant strains will continue to hinder the growth prospects.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Advent of vaccine for prevention of gonorrhea . Gonorrhea is a major public health concern globally. It is considerably affecting the reproductive health of people and increasing the spread of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The currently available treatment regimen is unsuccessful in controlling the spread of Neisseria gonorrhoeae due to the rapid emergence of the antibiotic-resistant strains of this bacterium. Therefore, the prevention of the disease seems to be a more appropriate approach for controlling the spread of Neisseria gonorrhoeae.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising prevalence of disease. The rising prevalence of gonorrhea is a major health concern globally. The disease follows chlamydial infection as the second most common STD in the US. The rising prevalence rate of gonorrhea is due to several factors such as growing awareness, increased healthcare access, availability of diagnostic tests, resistance patterns, reporting practices, and the financial constraints that limit the abilities of public healthcare officials to check the disease pattern precisely.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Emergence of antibiotic-resistant gonococcal strain. The global gonorrhea therapeutics market is familiar with antibiotic resistance in gonorrheal strains. In 2007, the emergence of fluoroquinolone-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae prompted the CDC to prohibit the use of fluoroquinolone in the US, leaving cephalosporin as the only treatment option for gonorrheal infection.



Key vendors

Bharat Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Pfizer

Other prominent vendors

Alopexx Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Cempra

Debiopharm Group

Melinta Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Gonorrhea: A Brief Introduction



Part 06: Market Landscape



Part 07: Pipeline



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5m5zfn/global_gonorrhea



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716