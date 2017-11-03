TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/17 -- Galantas Gold Corporation (Galantas or the Company) (TSX VENTURE: GAL) (AIM: GAL) has received notice of an application, by a third party, to the Court of Appeal, in relation to the positive judicial review judgment, given by Madam Justice McBride, regarding the grant of planning permission at the Omagh gold mine in July 2015.

In a detailed and comprehensive judgement, delivered on 29th September 2017, Madam Justice Mc Bride confirmed the planning consent granted by Department of Environment, Northern Ireland (now Department for Infrastructure), for underground development.

Underground mine development continues at the mine, with a total of approximately 119 metres of development in place. This includes development on a stringer gold vein, intersected during development of the main access tunnel. As reported on 19th October 2017, mineralised material is being stockpiled for batch processing.

The Omagh Gold Mine has an operational processing plant and tailings facility with an excellent environmental record. The plant uses a non-toxic, froth flotation process, (without the use of cyanide or mercury) and produces a gold concentrate which is exported for smelting. The remaining tailing sands are clean and free from acid drainage. The plant is on stand-by awaiting ore from underground development. The underground mine, when fully developed, is expected to create approximately 130 jobs plus others in associated service industries.

Safety and environmental matters remains high priority for Galantas. The Company is pleased to continue to report zero lost time accidents since the start of underground operations and routine water monitoring continues to be compliant.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained within this announcement is considered to be inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 prior to its release.

