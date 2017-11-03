Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2017) - VirTra, Inc. (OTCQX: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, and Haley Strategic Partners, renowned for strategic firearms training, today announced their partnership to develop customized training programs. The model program, called D7 Powered by VirTra, will be showcased at the grand opening event on Saturday November 4, from 2 - 7 p.m., at the new Haley Strategic Partners headquarters on, 16655 N. 90th Street, Scottsdale, Arizona.



The D7 Powered by VirTra program is the first of its kind, offering individualized strategic firearms training for use of force, high stress and tactical engagements. D7 focuses on training the individual for peak performance -- similar to training a million-dollar athlete. The program recreates stressful environments, including intense, hostile and deadly firearms warfare using live and simulation training with VirTra's V-300™ and V-ST PRO™ system. Travis Haley personally vetted all simulation companies and chose VirTra's systems for the D7 program.



"VirTra's partnership with Haley Strategic has pushed us to achieve a new level of training curriculum that will showcase scientific, technological and skills training uses," said Bob Ferris, Founder and CEO of VirTra, Inc. "This level of training aims to achieve peak performance and best outcomes for our military and law enforcement customers."



The VirTra V-300 system is capable of simulating hundreds of different scenarios that can convey body language and other non-verbal threat cues that are a crucial part of progressive judgmental use of force training. The V-300 also has multiple screens that offer a 300-degree view, and includes peripheral vision and modified live weapons to enhance the transferability of the training to real-life scenarios. Training will be offered in 2 levels:



Small Group two-day class





Private 1:1 custom-tailored class to the student

Each training scenario in the VirTra V-300 is based on real-life incidents and is professionally produced with content that is vetted by subject matter experts to rigorously test a trainee's critical thinking skills, weapons skills under pressure, and psychological responses to the stresses of life-like situations."Our partnership with VirTra has paved the way for our long awaited D7 Performance and modified D5 and D3 programs," said Travis Haley, CEO of Haley Strategic. "By bringing our training in-house we can control the learning environment which allows for an unmatched test of human performance, mental acuity, and a new-found perspective on the individual that will push the limits of peak performance with maximum efficiency of our training time."has been in development for more than five years. The program defines the individual trainee through a personality test that identifies weaknesses that distract them, and then teaches them the best methods to adapt to body alarm responses, ultimately teaching them how to perform for the best outcome in high stakes situations. Utilizing VirTra's V-ST PRO system, D7 works on firearm draw, basic body movements, trigger control, grip and marksmanship. The VirTra V-300 portion of D7 teaches eye, hand and brain coordination, timing and judgmental thinking skills, all while under pressure. To learn more about the Haley Strategictraining program, please visit their website at www.haleystrategictrain.com.VirTra is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company's patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.Haley Strategic Partners provide sophisticated firearms training, solutions and accessories. Its intense training programs focus on mental acuity and peak performance using scientific methods to rigorously test a trainee's critical thinking skills, weapons skills under pressure, and psychological responses to the stresses of life-like situations. Haley Strategic was founded by Travis Haley, a veteran Force Reconnaissance Marine with 15 years of dedicated real world experience including combat tours in the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.5105996555slehman@virtra.com