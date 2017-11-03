sprite-preloader
Freitag, 03.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders

Torry Pedersen, primary insider in Schibsted ASA, sold on 3 November 2017 1,000 A-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 251.30 per share and 2,000 B-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 231.00 per share. After the transaction, Pedersen and close associates holds 8,886 A-shares and 9,936 B-shares in Schibsted ASA.

Oslo, 3 November 2017
SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm
IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


