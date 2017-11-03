Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hawesko Holding AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-03 / 16:32
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hawesko Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 07, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 07, 2017 German:
https://www.hawesko-holding.com/presse/zwischenbericht-2017/ English:
https://www.hawesko-holding.com/en/press/interim-reports-2017/
2017-11-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding AG
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com
End of News DGAP News Service
624989 2017-11-03
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 03, 2017 11:32 ET (15:32 GMT)
