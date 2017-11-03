Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



Hawesko Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of

disclosure / German: November 07, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 07, 2017 German:

https://www.hawesko-holding.com/presse/zwischenbericht-2017/ English:

https://www.hawesko-holding.com/en/press/interim-reports-2017/



Language: English

Company: Hawesko Holding AG

Große Elbstraße 145 d

22767 Hamburg

Germany

Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com



