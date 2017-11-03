Presentation to Discuss Novel Findings on MABp1 in the Prevention of Coronary Thrombosis AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced today that research involving MABp1, the company's IL-1 alpha (IL-1a) antibody, will be featured in an oral presentation during the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions being held November 11-15 in Anaheim, California. The presentation will provide evidence that IL-1a is associated with Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) and is involved in endothelial activation and thrombogenesis.



Title: Neutrophil Extracellular Traps Increase Endothelial Activation and Thrombogenicity via IL-1a and NF-?B: Implications for Superficial Erosion Sessio Endothelial Dysfunction in Vascular Disease n: Date: Monday, November 13, 2017 Time: 5:45 p.m. - 5:55 p.m. (Pacific Time) Locati Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA on:



About True Human Therapeutic Antibodies XBiotech's True Human antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across multiple disease areas, XBiotech's True Human antibodies have the potential to harness the body's natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy and tolerability.



About XBiotech XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human proprietary technology. XBiotech currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech also is leading the development of innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-effectively and flexibly produce new therapies urgently needed by patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com.



Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including declarations regarding management's beliefs and expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects," "plans," "contemplate," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "intend" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are subject to the disclosures set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of certain of our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.



