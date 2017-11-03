Global Automotive Crash Test Barrier Market to 2021

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Crash Test Barrier Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive crash test barrier market to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Crash Test Barrier Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is new mobile trolley-based frontal offset barrier. The crash test for examining the safety, reliability, and durability of a vehicle is conducted by crashing the vehicle into barriers, which are made of brick or steel. Before crash test barriers came into the picture, another car was used instead for crash tests. Then, as a step to reduce crash testing costs, barriers were used.

According to the report, one driver in the market is investment in crash test facilities. The need for the safety of vehicles is increasing, and the safety and emission regulations are becoming more stringent. This has made automotive manufacturers concentrate more on the occupant and pedestrian safety and has caused them to increase the safety features in their vehicles. Increase in safety features means an increase in the need to test their capability and reliability. Therefore, newer the technological advancement, more is the need for physical crash tests in order to determine accurate results.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is crash test simulator - a cost challenge for crash test barrier. In the days after their inception, crash simulators were primarily confined to the research arena. However, gradually they have moved into the development process of a vehicle. Presently, simulators are used by various automotive value chain members, from OEMs to suppliers, to reduce costs and delays. Such reductions in costs are usually brought forth using virtual prototypes for testing of new components and features before any physical prototype is built.

Key vendors

AFL Honeycomb

Cellbond

MESSRING Systembau MSG

Plascore

Other prominent vendors

4activeSystems

Dynamics Research

Denton ATD

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Barrier Type



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Key Leading Countries



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



