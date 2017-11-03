Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2017 Trading Volume

- Futures ADV at Cboe Futures Exchange Up 14% from October 2016
- Options ADV at Cboe Global Markets' Four Exchanges Up 17% from October 2016
CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | NASDAQ: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported October monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of October statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017 and 2016.
For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1 of each year, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
Year-To-Date
October
October
%
September
%
October
October
%
2017
2016
Chg
2017
Chg
2017
2016
Chg
OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
21
20
210
210
Total Volume
151,167
123,710
22.2%
134,935
12.0%
1,444,517
1,288,485
12.1%
Total ADV
6,871
5,891
16.6%
6,747
1.8%
6,879
6,136
12.1%
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
21
20
210
210
Total Volume
5,867
4,910
19.5%
5,725
2.5%
61,872
50,224
23.2%
Total ADV
267
234
14.1%
286
-6.8%
295
239
23.2%
U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
21
20
210
210
Total Volume
25,381
27,166
-6.6%
23,705
7.1%
263,172
320,397
-17.9%
Total ADV
1,154
1,294
-10.8%
1,185
-2.7%
1,253
1,526
-17.9%
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
21
21
215
214
Total Notional Value
€ 191,139
€ 211,340
-9.6%
€ 175,155
9.1%
€ 2,042,961
€ 2,294,507
-11.0%
Total ADNV
€ 8,827
€ 10,064
-12.3%
€ 8,341
5.8%
€ 9,516
€ 10,722
-11.2%
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
21
21
217
216
Total Notional Value
$704,782
$531,167
32.7%
$695,600
1.3%
$6,280,069
$5,794,281
8.4%
Total ADNV
$32,036
$25,294
26.7%
$33,124
-3.3%
$28,940
$26,825
7.9%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
CFE Volume Hits New Annual High
Total volume traded on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) year to date in 2017 has exceeded the total volume of all contracts traded on CFE in 2016. Total volume traded on CFE in all of 2016 was 60.2 million contracts, total volume traded on CFE through October 2017 is 61.9 million contracts.
Cboe Global Markets Average Revenue Per Contract/Net Revenue Capture Updated Next Week
The company plans to report its average revenue per contract and net revenue capture data for the three months ended September 30, 2017, in its quarterly earnings news release, which is expected to be issued on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. The 2017 data sheets will be updated to include this information.
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | NASDAQ: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.
Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.
Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
