Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2017 Trading Volume

- Futures ADV at Cboe Futures Exchange Up 14% from October 2016

- Options ADV at Cboe Global Markets' Four Exchanges Up 17% from October 2016

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | NASDAQ: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported October monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of October statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017 and 2016.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1 of each year, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

October October % September % October October % 2017 2016 Chg 2017 Chg 2017 2016 Chg OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

20

210 210

Total Volume 151,167 123,710 22.2% 134,935 12.0% 1,444,517 1,288,485 12.1% Total ADV 6,871 5,891 16.6% 6,747 1.8% 6,879 6,136 12.1% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

20

210 210

Total Volume 5,867 4,910 19.5% 5,725 2.5% 61,872 50,224 23.2% Total ADV 267 234 14.1% 286 -6.8% 295 239 23.2% U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

20

210 210

Total Volume 25,381 27,166 -6.6% 23,705 7.1% 263,172 320,397 -17.9% Total ADV 1,154 1,294 -10.8% 1,185 -2.7% 1,253 1,526 -17.9% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

21

215 214

Total Notional Value € 191,139 € 211,340 -9.6% € 175,155 9.1% € 2,042,961 € 2,294,507 -11.0% Total ADNV € 8,827 € 10,064 -12.3% € 8,341 5.8% € 9,516 € 10,722 -11.2% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

21

217 216

Total Notional Value $704,782 $531,167 32.7% $695,600 1.3% $6,280,069 $5,794,281 8.4% Total ADNV $32,036 $25,294 26.7% $33,124 -3.3% $28,940 $26,825 7.9%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

CFE Volume Hits New Annual High

Total volume traded on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) year to date in 2017 has exceeded the total volume of all contracts traded on CFE in 2016. Total volume traded on CFE in all of 2016 was 60.2 million contracts, total volume traded on CFE through October 2017 is 61.9 million contracts.

Cboe Global Markets Average Revenue Per Contract/Net Revenue Capture Updated Next Week

The company plans to report its average revenue per contract and net revenue capture data for the three months ended September 30, 2017, in its quarterly earnings news release, which is expected to be issued on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. The 2017 data sheets will be updated to include this information.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | NASDAQ: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

