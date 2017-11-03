sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

99,06 Euro		+1,509
+1,55 %
WKN: A1CZTX ISIN: US12503M1080 Ticker-Symbol: C67 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,21
99,41
17:23
99,18
99,44
17:23
03.11.2017 | 17:17
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2017 Trading Volume

- Futures ADV at Cboe Futures Exchange Up 14% from October 2016

- Options ADV at Cboe Global Markets' Four Exchanges Up 17% from October 2016

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | NASDAQ: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported October monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. logo

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of October statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017 and 2016.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1 of each year, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date


October

October

%

September

%

October

October

%

2017

2016

Chg

2017

Chg

2017

2016

Chg

OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


20


210

210


Total Volume

151,167

123,710

22.2%

134,935

12.0%

1,444,517

1,288,485

12.1%

Total ADV

6,871

5,891

16.6%

6,747

1.8%

6,879

6,136

12.1%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


20


210

210


Total Volume

5,867

4,910

19.5%

5,725

2.5%

61,872

50,224

23.2%

Total ADV

267

234

14.1%

286

-6.8%

295

239

23.2%

U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


20


210

210


Total Volume

25,381

27,166

-6.6%

23,705

7.1%

263,172

320,397

-17.9%

Total ADV

1,154

1,294

-10.8%

1,185

-2.7%

1,253

1,526

-17.9%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


21


215

214


Total Notional Value

€ 191,139

€ 211,340

-9.6%

€ 175,155

9.1%

€ 2,042,961

€ 2,294,507

-11.0%

Total ADNV

€ 8,827

€ 10,064

-12.3%

€ 8,341

5.8%

€ 9,516

€ 10,722

-11.2%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


21


217

216


Total Notional Value

$704,782

$531,167

32.7%

$695,600

1.3%

$6,280,069

$5,794,281

8.4%

Total ADNV

$32,036

$25,294

26.7%

$33,124

-3.3%

$28,940

$26,825

7.9%

ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value

CFE Volume Hits New Annual High
Total volume traded on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) year to date in 2017 has exceeded the total volume of all contracts traded on CFE in 2016. Total volume traded on CFE in all of 2016 was 60.2 million contracts, total volume traded on CFE through October 2017 is 61.9 million contracts.

Cboe Global Markets Average Revenue Per Contract/Net Revenue Capture Updated Next Week
The company plans to report its average revenue per contract and net revenue capture data for the three months ended September 30, 2017, in its quarterly earnings news release, which is expected to be issued on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. The 2017 data sheets will be updated to include this information.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | NASDAQ: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

/span>

Media Contacts



Analyst Contact






Suzanne Cosgrove

Hannah Randall

Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+1-646-856-8809

+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

cosgrove@cboe.com

hrandall@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com


koopman@cboe.com







CBOE-V

Cboe Cboe Volatility Index and VIXare registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596820/CBOE_HOLDINGS__INC__FUTURES_EXCHANGE_LOGO.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-reports-october-2017-trading-volume-300549401.html


© 2017 PR Newswire