SimplyVital Health Welcomes iCare to its Blockchain Healthcare Platform

SimplyVital Health (SVH), the blockchain for healthcare protocol welcomes leading clinical management consultancy iCare to its platform. SVH is transforming healthcare through its ConnectingCare platform, a blockchain-based data storage and analytics platform aimed at streamlining medical data storage and sharing. The leading edge technology has captured the attention of iCare that works to advise and coordinate a number of nursing facilities and other healthcare providers.

"We believe that the ConnectingCare platform will allow us to better understand our clinical and fiscal performance," said David Skoczulek, VP Business Development at iCare. "This information periscope will enable us to be well-positioned within post acute care networks, risk bundles and other partnerships in acute care."

Through its ConnectingCare platform, SVH will support the assessment and management of patients in iCare's signature Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) rehabilitation program, part of the Trinity Health NE post acute care network and the Hoffman Heart and Vascular Institute at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

These post-hospitalization patients are staying in iCare post-acute facilities after a cardiac event or exacerbation of their disease. The ConnectingCare platform will support iCare's focus on optimizing therapy, promoting recovery, and providing ongoing quality of life for patients experiencing congestive heart failure.

"Our partnership with iCare is, in many ways, an ideal pairing. iCare is a leader in this space and CHF rehabilitation is just the beginning of the opportunity we've discussed," said Kat Kuzmeskas, CEO of SimplyVital. "Since its inception, SVH has envisioned a way to bridge the gap in post-acute patient management. This is why bringing iCare on board is so meaningful."

SVH can solve significant pain points for the healthcare industry. At the moment patient data is streamed through a disparate and disconnected chain of stakeholders leading to what the broadcast journalist Walter Cronkite famously referred to as a healthcare system that is 'neither healthy, caring, nor a system'. What SVH offers is a solution that leverages blockchain technology to offer a secure, yet decentralised record of patient data that allows all parties on the care pathway with one real-time view of patient data. SVH's healthcare-grade blockchain platform offers huge benefits to an industry that is leaking $12bn every year due to poor communication by providing a distributed care management portal to bring efficiency gains and better clinical outcomes.

The blockchain platform ConnectingCare sits at the core of SVH and is the first in a staged approach to introducing HIPAA compliant blockchain services into healthcare. Phase two will see the development of Health Nexus, a deeper blockchain protocol to bring distributed access to data and smart contract capabilities. Mined only by compliant entities, Health Nexus puts data security front and center, empowering providers' ability to offer value-based care across the broad spectrum of clinical affiliation.

