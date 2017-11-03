BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has today issued 548,000 new ordinary shares of 1 cent each for cash, at a price of 156.00 pence per share, a premium to the Company's net asset value. This allotment is to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company's ordinary share blocklisting facility and the annual authority granted by shareholders for such allotments. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Following this issue of shares, the total number of ordinary shares that the Company will have in issue will be 180,766,108. With effect from 7 November 2017 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 180,766,108. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Following sustained demand for the Company's shares during the year, which has been met through the issue of new shares, the Company has now effectively exhausted the annual share issue authority granted by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held 31 January 2017. The Company is therefore not able to issue any further shares until the issuance authority is renewed. This would ordinarily be renewed at the Company's next Annual General Meeting which is expected to be held in February 2018, however, the Board intends to renew the authorities before this time so that it may continue issuing shares and expects to make a further announcement in due course.

Contact name for queries:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

3 November 2017

Tel: 020 7743 1098