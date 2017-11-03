Global Stem Cell Therapy for Osteoarthritis Pipeline Analysis Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Stem Cell Therapy for Osteoarthritis - A Pipeline Analysis Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global osteoarthritis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% over the period of 2014-2019.
The stem cell therapy for osteoarthritis pipeline analysis report includes ongoing clinical and non-clinical trends in the global stem cell therapy for osteoarthritis. Majority of the pipeline therapeutics are in early stages of development. There is no cure for the disease, but treatments are available to manage the symptoms. A long-lasting and less-frequent dose can impact overall osteoarthritis market.
The expected growth is because of increasing awareness of osteoarthritis and increasing diagnosis rates, rising older population, and increasing cases of obesity. Osteoarthritis is directly related to obesity, with approximately 37% of osteoarthritis patients suffering from obesity.
Major companies
- Mesoblast
- Regeneus
- U.S. Stem Cell
- Anterogen
- Asterias Biotherapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: STEM CELL THERAPY FOR OSTEOARTHRITIS: AN INSIGHT
- Introduction
PART 05: MAJOR REGULATORY AUTHORITIES
- US
- Europe
- Japan
- Australia
- China
PART 06: PIPELINE LANDSCAPE
PART 07: COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS
- Late-stage molecule (Phase III)
- Mid-stage molecules (Phase II and Phase I/II)
- Early-stage molecules (Phase I and pre-clinical)
- Inactive molecules
PART 08: INDICATION ANALYSIS
PART 09: THERAPEUTIC ASSESSMENT BY THERAPY
- Therapeutic assessment based on therapy
PART 10: THERAPEUTIC ASSESSMENT BY ROA
- Therapeutic assessment based on RoA
PART 11: THERAPEUTIC ASSESSMENT BY STAGE AND ROA
- Therapeutic assessment based on RoA in various stages of development
PART 12: KEY COMPANIES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fsvz6c/stem_cell_therapy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716