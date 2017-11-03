Global Stem Cell Therapy for Osteoarthritis Pipeline Analysis Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Stem Cell Therapy for Osteoarthritis - A Pipeline Analysis Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global osteoarthritis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% over the period of 2014-2019.

The stem cell therapy for osteoarthritis pipeline analysis report includes ongoing clinical and non-clinical trends in the global stem cell therapy for osteoarthritis. Majority of the pipeline therapeutics are in early stages of development. There is no cure for the disease, but treatments are available to manage the symptoms. A long-lasting and less-frequent dose can impact overall osteoarthritis market.

The expected growth is because of increasing awareness of osteoarthritis and increasing diagnosis rates, rising older population, and increasing cases of obesity. Osteoarthritis is directly related to obesity, with approximately 37% of osteoarthritis patients suffering from obesity.



Major companies

Mesoblast

Regeneus

U.S. Stem Cell

Anterogen

Asterias Biotherapeutics



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: STEM CELL THERAPY FOR OSTEOARTHRITIS: AN INSIGHT

Introduction

PART 05: MAJOR REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

US

Europe

Japan

Australia

China

PART 06: PIPELINE LANDSCAPE



PART 07: COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS

Late-stage molecule (Phase III)

Mid-stage molecules (Phase II and Phase I/II)

Early-stage molecules (Phase I and pre-clinical)

Inactive molecules

PART 08: INDICATION ANALYSIS



PART 09: THERAPEUTIC ASSESSMENT BY THERAPY

Therapeutic assessment based on therapy

PART 10: THERAPEUTIC ASSESSMENT BY ROA

Therapeutic assessment based on RoA

PART 11: THERAPEUTIC ASSESSMENT BY STAGE AND ROA

Therapeutic assessment based on RoA in various stages of development

PART 12: KEY COMPANIES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fsvz6c/stem_cell_therapy





