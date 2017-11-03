BISICHI MINING - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

3 November 2017

Bisichi Mining Plc ("Bisichi" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has today been notified that on 27 September 2017, Mrs Susan Heller, transferred 25,700 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") into the Self Invested Personal Pension of Mr Andrew Robert Heller, a director of the Company, for a consideration of 71pence per Ordinary Share (the "Transfer").

Following the Transfer, Mr Heller's beneficial holding remains unchanged at 785,012 Ordinary Shares representing 7.35 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Transfer.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mrs Susan Heller and Mr Andrew Heller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Mrs Susan Heller is the spouse of Mr Andrew Heller (director of the Company) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bisichi Mining Plc b) LEI

213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares')



GB0001012045 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of Ordinary Shares from Mrs Susan Heller to the SIPP of Mr Andrew Heller







Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

71pence per share

25,700 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information



N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 27/09/2017 f) Place of the transaction

LSE

Contact: Garrett Casey, Company Secretary 020 7415 5030