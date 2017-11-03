LONDON, 2017-11-03 17:28 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka, the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced that it will highlight the benefits of a global SD-WAN using a cloud-native private network at the Gartner Symposium in Barcelona, Spain from the 5th - 9th of November.



Aryaka is exhibiting in the Emerging Technologies arena at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo. The company's Chief Marketing Officer Gary Sevounts will be presenting a session on "Is SD-WAN Ready for Global Deployments" on Wednesday 8th November at 18:30 UTC.



Aryaka's presentation will provide IT leaders of global enterprises with the insights needed to choose the right SD-WAN solution for their business. Sevounts will focus on the global application performance implications of selecting a cloud-native private network based SD-WAN compared to Internet-based solutions.



Aryaka's global SD-WAN helps international enterprises deliver improved performance for cloud and on-premises applications to enterprise datacentres, branch offices, and remote or mobile employees anywhere in the world. The solution is currently deployed at more than 700 global enterprises, with 7,000+ sites in 63 countries.



A recent report on the State of SD-WAN Connectivity demonstrates companies using a global SD-WAN solution with a cloud-native private network benefit from 4 times faster application performance compared to those using Internet-based SD-WANs.



Over 6,000 CIOs and senior IT executives are scheduled to attend this year's Gartner Symposium/ITxpo in Barcelona, where they will gain a strategic view of the emerging trends shaping IT and business.



For more information about Aryaka's award-winning, global SD-WAN, you can stop by the Aryaka booth (Exhibition Booth ET9) at the event or visit www.aryaka.com.



About Aryaka Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimisation and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.



