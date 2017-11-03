The global burn care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global burn care market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into three product segments, including advanced dressings, skin graft, and traditional dressings. The advanced dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the global burn care market in 2016.

"The growth in the market is primarily attributed to the increase in the number of burn patients undergoing cosmetic procedures such as skin grafts, introduction of new burn care products, rise in awareness and adoption of advanced and innovative burn care products, and increased use of telemedicine facilities in burn care centers and hospitals," says Ramakrishna Edupulapati, a leadorthopedics and medical devices research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global burn care market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Burn care market in the Americas

The global burn care market was dominated by the Americas, with the North America being the largest contributor. The US is the major market in this region followed by Canada. Some of the major key vendors operating in the Americas include Derma Sciences and Smith Nephew.

As of 2011, there were more than 120 self-designated specialized burn care facilities in the US and as of 2016, there were more than 20 burn centers in Canada. The US also has more than 100 accredited tissue banks that collect tissue from many donors and distribute it to the patients undergoing allografts procedures. In addition, many countries in this region have increased their R&D spending for burn care.

Burn care market in EMEA

EMEA is the second largest contributor to the global burn care market. Coloplast, ConvaTec, Mölnlycke Health Care, and Smith Nephew are some of the key vendors operating in this region. The major market share in this region is generated from European countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK.

The burn care market in EMEA is expected to grow steadily during forecast period. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the strong presence of key vendors, growing awareness about technologically advanced burn care products, high prevalence of burn related injuries and significant allocation of resources for burn care treatments.

Burn care market in APAC

APAC is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the global burn care market compared to the Americas and EMEA. Countries such as China and Japan are the leading revenue contributors to the burn care market in this region. The demand for burn care products is growing in this region due to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure in India and China, and increasing focus of vendors to strengthen their market presence in this region.

"Many burn care patients requiring reconstructive plastic surgeries like skin grafts are visiting countries such as Thailand and Malaysia due to various advantages such as lower costs and high quality. Furthermore, increasing number of burn care procedures and increasing number of skin banks in countries such as India are driving the growth of the market in this region," says Ramakrishna.

The top vendors in the global burn care market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Derma Sciences

Mölnlycke Health Care

Smith Nephew

