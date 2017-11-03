Global Football Equipment Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Football Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global football equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.87% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Football Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, volume, value and exclude new installations, shipments, retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, and services market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rise in development programs. An increasing number of development programs, especially for young kids, is driving the growth of the football equipment market. Grassroots programs are being conducted in schools, clubs, and communities to inculcate the core skills of football in the youth. Such programs are encouraging many youths to take up the sport professionally. Early training is nurturing kids to grow into accomplished football players. FIFA conducted plenty of grassroots programs in regions, such as Africa, Asia, and the Americas, to develop the skills essential for playing football.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rise in women's participation rate. The increasing number of women participating in football is driving the demand for football equipment globally. The growing popularity of football among women and health awareness are attracting more women to take up this sport. Another reason to drive women into sports like football is the campaign, This Girl Can, which was launched by Sport England in 2015. This campaign was very successful and viewed by more than 13 million in 2015. "Sweating like a pig, feeling like a fox" and "I kick balls, deal with it" are among the hard-hitting lines used in the campaign to encourage women to join sports like football.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Perception of protective gear as secondary. Most sports tournaments have mandatory regulations in place regarding the use of protective gear while playing. However, many amateurs, as well as professional players, do not prefer to use protective equipment as they consider such equipment of secondary importance.
Key vendors
- Adidas Group
- Nike
- Kering
- Lotto Sport
- Under Armour
Other prominent vendors
- Amer Sports
- ASICS America Corporation
- Baden Sports
- Columbia Sportswear
- Diadora Sport
- hummel
- BasicNet
- Mizuno
- Umbro
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Regional Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wvsfr6/global_football
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716