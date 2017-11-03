BioPorto A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in BioPorto A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in BioPorto A/S and/or persons closely related with them.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Thomas Magnussen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Chairman of the Board -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name BioPorto A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Shares of instrument ISIN: DK0011048619 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Subscription in connection with a private placement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 3.20, Volume: 312,500 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-11-03 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact:



Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO



Gry Husby Larsen, Investor relations



Tel.: 45 29 00 00, e-mail investor@bioporto.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=651523