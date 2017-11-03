The global card printer market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global card printer market for 2017-2021. The market has further been segmented into two segments, based on technology (thermal and others) and based on geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Technavio's research analysts segment the global card printer market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest card printer market

One of the largest contributors to the global card printer market is the Americas. There is an increased number of card payment systems through PoS, mPoS, and online terminals. This has primarily contributed to the growth of the market in this region. There is an increase in the acceptance of mPoS and PoS terminals in the Americas because it has one of the highest concentrations of retail outlets, particularly in countries such as the US and Brazil.

"It is estimated that an average American citizen carries about three bank cards, four retail cards, one debit card, and five to seven promotional cards. Credit cards are used for about 30%-35% of the POS purchases in this region. During the forecast period, this number is expected to rise to 50%-55%. Additionally, there are several card operators who encourage the use of plastic cards for cashless payments," says Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead computing devices research expert from Technavio.

Card printer market in EMEA

The card printer market in EMEA is almost at maturity stage. End-users like corporates and the educational sector have reduced the usage of cards that has caused a decrease in the demand in the region. There is a negative impact on the overall economic growth and growth of the global card printer market in the region due to the inability of the European countries to get out of their sovereign debt.

"As mobile payments are secure, there is an increase in the adoption of such payments. Another major factor contributing to the growth of the card printer market is the low penetration of mPoS and PoS terminals in regions like Africa and the Middle East. This provides an opportunity for the plastic cards market," says Rohan

Card printer market in APAC

During the forecast period, the card printer market in APAC is predicted to rise. Some of the crucial factors that are contributing to the growth of the card printer market is the growing IT sector, governments' initiatives to go digital, and an increase in the payments using plastic cards. Many multinational companies have been established in the region because of the growth in economic infrastructure in the region. This has increased the demand for ID and access cards.

In countries such as India, there is a rising demand for plastic cards because of the introduction of the mandate by the Indian government to link welfare schemes to Aadhar cards. According to UIDAI, Aadhar cards will be issued to all the citizens of the country. Personal details of the citizens will be present in the cards. The demand for the card printers will rise due to the necessity of the issuance of cards to all citizens because India is the second most populous country in the world.

The top vendors in the global card printer market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Entrust Datacard

HID Global

Zebra Technologies

