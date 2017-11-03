Global Solar-powered UAV Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are AeroVironment, Airbus, Alphabet, Facebook & Thales Group

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Solar-powered UAV Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global solar-powered UAV market to grow at a CAGR of 12.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Solar-powered UAV Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emergence of hybrid drones. Formerly, drones were driven using just one kind of propulsion system and fueled either by electricity, battery, or gasoline. Over time, advancements in the field of drones have led to the development of hybrid drones.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Focus on greater use of renewable energy sources. For years, fossil fuels have known to be the best source of energy to drive any kind of engine or motor. Over time, their consumption levels have reached extremes, and they are currently experiencing threats of extinction. Therefore, several militaries and commercial agencies are focusing on the use of renewable energy or alternative energy derived from replenishable sources.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Regulatory challenges with drone operations. The use of UAVs is primarily challenged by the various standards of governments and certain commercial aviation-governing agencies, which hamper their sales. Such regulations or standards often differ from region to region which, in turn, requires the development of customized products, thereby eliminating the use of standard products.

Key vendors

AeroVironment

Airbus

Alphabet

Facebook

Thales Group

Other prominent vendors

AC Propulsion

Boeing

DJI

Lockheed Martin

Silent Falcon UAS

Sunlight Photonics



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Appendix



