According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global food contaminant testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Food Contaminant Testing Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"Food contaminants are certain toxic or potentially harmful substances present in food that make it unfit for human consumption. Governments in many countries have established standards, policies, and regulatory framework for food safety, which mandate testing of food for contaminants before it is distributed for human consumption. Stringent government regulations on food safety will drive the market during the forecast period", says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio.

The market research analysis categorizes the global food contaminant testing market into four major segments based on the type of contaminants. They are:

Pathogens

Pesticides

Genetically modified food (GMO)

Toxins

Global food contaminant testing market by pathogens

This segment that includes pathogens such as E. coli, salmonella, Campylobacter, and Listeria among others is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The food is tested in the presence of these pathogens. Vendors in the market offer products and solutions to detect the presence of food-borne pathogens. Pathogens are caused owing to weather conditions that prevail in the region. Vendors such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Neogen offer products that are used for E. coli testing. Neogen offers tests for various pathogens that provide results in just 10 minutes.

Global food contaminant testing market by pesticides

Pesticides are increasingly being used to ripen fruits and vegetables artificially. These pesticides are harmful for human consumption. Vendors of food contaminant testing offer products and solutions to test the presence of pesticides in food particles.

"This segment is expected to register a higher CAGR than the global market average as there is an increase in activities to ripen fruits and vegetables artificially. Food safety regulations ensure that the presence of pesticides is minimized in foods. Vendors offer food contaminant testing solutions to test for pesticides before the food is placed on shelves for consumption", says Neelesh.

Global food contaminant testing market by GMO

The GMO segment is increasingly being adopted by farmers to provide organic foods. Consumers have a choice to choose between GMO and non-GMO organic crops. GMO crops can contaminate non-GMO and organic crops through means of cross-pollination or through seed or grain mixing post-harvest. The increase in organic food consumption will provide vendors with the need to test for GMO contaminants during the forecast period.

Global food contaminant testing market by toxins

The alarming rise in pollution is the main cause for toxins in produced food. The presence of toxins in food can lead to serious food poisoning or even death of consumers. In August 2017, large corporations such as IBM have teamed with retail giants such as Walmart, Nestle, and Unilever, among others to prevent contamination of food along the food chain. IBM stated that the problem of consumer health suffering at the hands of toxic food could be solved using its distributed ledger technology that maintains a digital record of transactions rather than a physical one.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Covance

Neogen

SGS

Thermo Fisher Scientific

