The "Switzerland - Telecoms, Mobile, and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Switzerland's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;

Broadband market forecasts for selective years.

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).



Key Developments:

Federal Council adopts changes to Telecommunications Act;

Regulator redefines USO minimum broadband speed at 3Mb/s;

Swisscom has USO licence renewed to 2022;

OFCOM consults on the use of a range of spectrum to be released from 2019;

Swiss MNOs using Mobile ID;

Salt extends 300Mb/s LTE-A coverage to 45% of the population;

Sunrise announces plans to switch of 2G infrastructure by 2018;

Swisscom and Ericsson trial 10Gb/s 5G, prepares to decommission 2G infrastructure in 2020;

Swisscom trials three-band LTE-A offering data at up to 450Mb/s;

Swisscom to concentrate on G-fast to deliver fast broadband to 2020;

Regulator measures eliminate FttP network duplication;

UPC extends footprint reach with third-party network agreements;

Laussane connected with FttP;

Swisscom contracts Huawei for FttS network upgrade;

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2017, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Digital economy

8. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

Cybernet

Salt

Sunrise

Swisscom

Swisscom Mobile

UPC Switzerland

