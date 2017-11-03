The "Switzerland - Telecoms, Mobile, and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Switzerland's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;
- Broadband market forecasts for selective years.
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).
Key Developments:
- Federal Council adopts changes to Telecommunications Act;
- Regulator redefines USO minimum broadband speed at 3Mb/s;
- Swisscom has USO licence renewed to 2022;
- OFCOM consults on the use of a range of spectrum to be released from 2019;
- Swiss MNOs using Mobile ID;
- Salt extends 300Mb/s LTE-A coverage to 45% of the population;
- Sunrise announces plans to switch of 2G infrastructure by 2018;
- Swisscom and Ericsson trial 10Gb/s 5G, prepares to decommission 2G infrastructure in 2020;
- Swisscom trials three-band LTE-A offering data at up to 450Mb/s;
- Swisscom to concentrate on G-fast to deliver fast broadband to 2020;
- Regulator measures eliminate FttP network duplication;
- UPC extends footprint reach with third-party network agreements;
- Laussane connected with FttP;
- Swisscom contracts Huawei for FttS network upgrade;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2017, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key statistics
2. Telecommunications market
3. Regulatory environment
4. Fixed network operators
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
6. Broadband market
7. Digital economy
8. Mobile communications
Companies Mentioned
- Cybernet
- Salt
- Sunrise
- Swisscom
- Swisscom Mobile
- UPC Switzerland
