Technavio's latest market research report on the global industrial WLAN market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key drivers contributing to the growth of the market is the concept of Industry 4.0. This concept originated in Germany, which emphasizes on the automation of factories and the implementation of IoT in industries. The adoption of Industry 4.0 permits industrial advances with the help of advanced computing, analytics, low-cost sensing, and new levels of connectivity enabled by the Internet.

The top three emerging trends driving the global industrial WLAN market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of concurrent dual-radio technology

Emergence of 802.11ax

Evolution of cloud-based technologies

Emergence of concurrent dual-radio technology

Many advanced wireless technologies are introduced to detect interference in the signal, identify the source location, and switch bands to restore wireless communication. For uninterrupted safety-critical applications in the industries, one of the emerging technologies that is being used is the concurrent dual-radio technology. The working principle of the concurrent dual-radio transmission technology is the simultaneous transmission of duplicate packet data with every outbound packet sent via secondary frequency to ensure that at least one of the packets reaches the receiver.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation, "Detection and quantification of interference is difficult. The throughput in the wireless network can be severely reduced due to the delay in detection of interference. Wireless cameras, Bluetooth devices, ZigBee devices, cordless telephones, and poorly wired electrical circuits are some of the causes of interference. The concurrent dual-radio technology offers reliable data transfer between two points as the chance of occurrence of simultaneous disruption on both the bands is significantly low."

Emergence of 802.11ax

Robust wireless networks have two important aspects, which are high speed and strong connectivity. To improve speed and connectivity, IEEE is now trying to develop next 802.11 wireless standards such as 802.11 ax which is a follow up for the current 802.11 ac wave 2 standard. The 802.11ax standard is expected to offer a better scale and throughput than the current 802.11ac Wave 2 standard. One of the key features that is expected in 802.11ax is a sustained throughput of 5 Gbps+.

Additionally, the introduction of 3G and 4G cellular concepts to the Wi-Fi makes the network more intelligent and promotes the networks' reliability. Apart from possessing an advanced coloring scheme feature, the 802.11ax has the capability to transmit at 10 GBPS over the air.

Evolution of cloud-based technologies

Cloud eliminates the infrastructure costs as it is a virtual data center that stores, manages, and retrieves data. Public, private, and hybrid clouds are the three types of clouds that are offered. The general public can access the public cloud, only organizations can access the private cloud, and a combination of public and private clouds is called a hybrid cloud. The integration of IoT, Big data analytics, and cloud computing is promoting the innovations in wireless solutions.

"In industrial facilities, the advantage of using WLAN technologies is the eradication of cabling costs. Cloud-based technologies are emerging as database driven tools deriving information from unstructured data. Cloud computing stores and manages important data regarding industrial operations and provides multiple advantages such as swiftness, scalability, reliability, and faster time to the market," says Raghav

