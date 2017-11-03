Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NorCom Information
Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
NorCom Information Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the
publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-03 / 17:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NorCom Information Technology AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 10, 2017 German:
http://www.norcom.de/de/finanzberichte
2017-11-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology AG
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.norcom.de
End of News DGAP News Service
625025 2017-11-03
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 03, 2017 12:44 ET (16:44 GMT)
