Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NorCom Information

Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial

statements

NorCom Information Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the

publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-03 / 17:44

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NorCom Information Technology AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 10, 2017 German:

http://www.norcom.de/de/finanzberichte



2017-11-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: NorCom Information Technology AG

Gabelsbergerstraße 4

80333 München

Germany

Internet: www.norcom.de



End of News DGAP News Service



625025 2017-11-03



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 03, 2017 12:44 ET (16:44 GMT)