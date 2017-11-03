Global Smart Doorbell Camera Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are August Home, Ring & SkyBell Technologies

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Doorbell Camera Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart doorbell camera market to grow at a CAGR of 69.19% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Smart Doorbell Camera Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Advent of home automation. The demand for smart homes and smart home security is increasing globally. A smart home provides appropriate security facilities to homeowners. Security cameras, smart doorbells, intruder alarms, and smoke detectors help to control and detect the presence of an intruder with the aid of motion sensors and detectors.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increase in the launch of new and technologically advanced products. The key players must focus on upgrading or launching new products to increase their customer base and maintain a competitive edge in the market.



For example, Motorola launched Xchime in July 2017, which is a new application-controlled HD smart doorbell camera that has a night vision camera. It also allows review and playback of recorded content. Moreover, Ring launched a new smart doorbell camera in July 2017. It is called the Ring Video Doorbell Elite, which is a flush-mounted doorbell. It can be hardwired to the smart home and powered over Ethernet with the option to connect through Wi-Fi.



Key vendors

August Home

Ring

SkyBell Technologies

Other prominent vendors

dbell

Ding Labs

EquesHome

smanos

Vivint

Zmodo

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PESTLE Analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Global stand-alone smart doorbell camera market

Global integrated smart doorbell camera market

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Other prominent challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in the launch of new and technologically advanced products

Adoption of technology in developing countries

Growing number of working women in the total workforce

PART 11: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

PART 12: KEY COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

PART 13: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wctnrx/global_smart



