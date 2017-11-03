

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Friday's session with modest gains, but were little changed overall. The markets got off to a positive start, but began to pare their gains following the release of the weaker than expected U.S. jobs report for October. However, the markets staged a late recovery after markets on Wall Street began to climb.



The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October as employment rebounded from anemic gains in the prior month due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Employment was expected to jump by 312,000 jobs in October after unexpectedly dipping by 33,000 jobs in September.



The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, but only because 765,000 people stopped looking for work. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.31 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.03 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.37 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.28 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.14 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.07 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.46 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Telekom gained 1.46 percent after reports that T-Mobile and Sprint are working to salvage their $74 billion merger.



Evonik advanced 0.96 percent. The chemicals maker announced a cost cutting program after reporting 11 percent growth in third-quarter adjusted core profit.



In Paris, Renault jumped 3.93 percent after the French government announced it was selling a 4.73 percent stake in the carmaker.



Societe Generale tumbled 4.09 percent. The lender reported lower profit in its third quarter and said it would not proceed with its Global Employee Share Ownership Plan, citing uncertainty over U.S. disputes and legal reasons.



Insurer AXA dropped 2.77 percent after reporting flat sales growth for the nine months to September.



Air France-KLM sank 7.47 percent after posting muted growth in net profit for the third quarter.



In London, utility Centrica rose 0.36 percent after acquiring a power management firm.



Smith & Nephew added 2.10 percent after reporting a 3 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.



Telecoms firm Altice sank 22.59 percent in Amsterdam after disappointing third-quarter results.



Schibsted surged 20.46 percent in Oslo after the media group posted third-quarter earnings that topped forecasts.



The UK service sector expanded at the strongest pace in six months in October, largely driven by improved order books and client demand, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 55.6 in October from 53.6 in September. The reading was expected to drop to 53.3.



China's private sector expanded at the slowest pace in more than a year in October driven by a further slowdown in manufacturing, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The Caixin composite output index fell to 51.0 in October from 51.4 in September. This was the lowest score since June 2016.



The U.S. trade gap widened slightly in September, though not significantly more than economists had predicted. This according to government figures released Friday.



The U.S. Commerce Department said the country's trade deficit widened in September to $43.5 billion, compared to a figure of $42.8 billion in the previous month. Economists had expected the figure to widen, though the final amount was slightly more than the $43.4 billion economists had expected.



Activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in the month of October, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Friday.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index inched up to 60.1 in October from 59.8 in September, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to drop to 58.6.



