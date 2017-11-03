Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new supply chain analysis study on the media and entertainment industry. The media and entertainment client wanted to redefine and measure their supply chain to increase profitability and measure vendor performance. Furthermore, the client wanted to deliver better quality services cost-effectively and optimize their existing logistics and route operations.

According to the supply chain specialists experts at Quantzig, "The ever-changing expectations of the customers and relentless pricing pressures are factors forcing the media and entertainment players to adopt supply gain analytics to improve their process efficiency."

The media and entertainment industry has been growing steadily over the past couple of years due to the increase in tech-savvy audience. With the recent economic slowdown, companies are looking for cost-effective solutions to monitor and predict vendor performance. Major media and entertainment players are also relying on supply chain analysis to redefine and measure their supply chain performance.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to measure vendors' performance to mitigate future risks. The client was also able to identify potential revenue opportunities and enhance inventory management. Additionally, the media and entertainment client was able to increase supply chain responsiveness, optimize cost, and further minimize customer impact.

This supply chain analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Reduce costs associated with the supply chain

Maximize overall profitability

This supply chain analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Reducing operational costs and managing the content supply chain

Identifying the best practices and managing digital content more effectively

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

