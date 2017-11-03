sprite-preloader
PR Newswire
London, November 3

3 November 2017

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove'), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that, today it purchased 16,500 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4136.593p. The highest price paid per share was 4150.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4095.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0180% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 38,204,439 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 91,711,048. Rightmove holds 1,989,921 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell - 01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
95410608:15:16
91410808:18:25
8410808:18:25
20410408:21:15
89410408:21:15
105410208:21:15
103409808:21:15
67410208:23:52
17410208:23:52
17410208:23:52
4410208:23:52
13410108:23:55
56410108:23:55
19410108:24:46
21410108:24:46
39409908:27:31
14409908:27:40
15409908:27:40
12409908:28:08
12410108:30:23
77410108:30:57
13410108:30:57
31410108:33:49
7410108:33:49
66410108:33:49
106410008:33:49
111410008:39:03
13409708:39:35
39409908:44:29
57409908:44:29
102410008:51:11
94410008:51:11
110409608:51:11
12409608:51:11
80409508:51:11
15409508:51:11
97410509:00:23
100410509:00:23
95410209:00:30
64410209:00:30
18410109:02:46
25410109:02:48
60410109:02:48
15410109:08:57
12410109:10:42
21410109:11:19
1411009:15:02
31411009:15:02
72411009:15:02
193411009:15:02
113410809:16:40
94411809:23:45
17411809:23:45
129411809:23:45
138411509:23:45
53411709:29:11
47411709:29:11
36411709:29:11
128411409:29:11
93411409:30:00
82411309:30:01
10411309:30:01
17411909:33:12
3411909:33:12
85411909:33:12
98411809:38:02
100411609:41:51
45411609:41:51
11411609:41:51
48412309:51:51
11412309:52:18
16412609:58:13
16412609:59:05
153413610:04:11
112415010:45:10
112415010:45:10
105415010:45:10
111415010:45:10
100415010:45:10
107415010:45:10
41415010:45:10
50415010:45:10
98415010:45:10
132415010:45:10
78415010:45:10
56415010:45:10
90415010:45:10
96414810:46:49
22414810:46:49
23414810:46:49
58414810:46:49
41414710:49:05
68414710:49:06
21414710:49:43
14414710:50:13
76414710:50:13
37414710:50:13
93414811:00:07
66414611:02:09
37414611:02:09
16414611:07:34
11414611:11:32
109414811:14:13
22414711:20:30
101414711:20:30
103414911:23:21
108415011:25:45
2414911:28:49
104414911:28:49
18414911:28:49
21414911:30:58
17414911:31:00
62414911:31:36
1414811:32:29
95414811:32:29
3414811:32:29
9414811:32:29
5414811:32:29
110414611:36:16
33414311:44:45
72414311:44:45
45413911:46:48
23413911:46:48
45413911:46:48
10413411:54:48
89413411:55:15
34413612:02:24
43413612:02:24
34413612:02:24
104413312:02:30
24413212:02:39
31413212:03:13
13413212:03:28
10413212:03:45
33413712:06:00
61413712:06:00
101414112:12:45
14414512:21:37
99414512:21:37
59414412:21:49
38414412:21:49
104414312:26:46
10414112:31:02
20414312:33:27
12414412:38:36
87414412:38:48
34414312:39:01
16414312:39:01
53414312:39:01
74414712:46:06
23414712:46:06
106414712:49:54
15414612:50:41
96414612:51:18
92414512:54:12
86414513:00:13
8414513:00:13
109414513:10:29
65414913:17:19
43414913:17:19
92414913:25:35
103414913:25:35
127414813:29:02
90414613:29:02
45414713:29:02
94414913:31:48
109414813:33:52
102414713:35:41
4414713:35:41
102414913:44:02
12414913:44:02
53414913:44:02
33414913:44:02
74414713:45:03
71414713:46:16
19414713:46:16
6414713:46:16
40414713:46:16
13414713:49:06
32414713:49:06
54414713:49:06
113414713:51:37
111414513:56:59
113414413:56:59
93413814:04:43
105413614:04:46
152414314:14:52
161414314:14:52
95414314:14:52
90414314:14:52
105413914:27:08
90414314:30:42
95414914:34:16
110414914:34:16
107414914:34:16
117415015:00:56
107415015:00:56
104415015:00:56
96415015:00:56
113415015:00:56
111415015:00:56
106415015:00:56
109415015:00:56
96415015:00:56
16415015:00:56
110415015:00:56
100415015:00:56
90414915:00:56
102414715:01:22
123414715:01:22
112414615:02:47
92414515:02:47
16414515:02:47
89414315:03:57
10414315:03:57
107414115:06:18
93414815:09:42
35414615:12:56
59414615:12:56
96414615:15:39
105414615:15:39
18414515:15:55
97414515:15:55
65414415:16:45
44414415:16:45
92414115:22:14
96414115:22:14
106414315:28:40
103414315:28:40
96414315:30:52
64414315:30:52
50414315:30:52
103414715:33:21
124414715:33:21
9414615:34:05
37414615:34:05
61414615:34:07
118414515:36:56
51414415:40:07
94414415:40:07
46414415:40:07
34414715:44:42
20414715:44:42
114414615:45:07
15414615:45:07
99414515:47:14
103414415:48:43
12414315:49:41
79414315:49:41
90414415:52:23
98414515:53:42
95414515:56:02
10414915:57:49
117415015:59:01
85415015:59:01

