MarijuanaStocks.com: 3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch On Friday

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2017 / The legal marijuana industry is projected to achieve a compound annual growth of 25% to hit $20 billion in the next 4 years. It's no surprise that the marijuana industry is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing industries throughout the United States and Canada. With that being said, here are three active marijuana stocks to have on your watch-list on Friday.

CNRP Mining, Inc. (CRPGF) has seen an increase in trading activity in the last week of trading. The company recently announced the completion of its acquisition of X-SPRAYS; a product line of oral sprays to deliver medicines, nutrients, and vitamins. (CRPGF) acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1127455 B.C. Ltd., which holds the worldwide exclusive license for X-SPRAYS. As of today, X-SPRAYS has 8 products ready for commercializing, 4 that include hemp CBDs and 4 that contain nutraceutical ingredients.

Over the last seven trading days, (CRPGF)'s price per share has jumped over 178% from Tuesday's (10/24/17) closing price of $0.33, to daily highs during Friday's (11/3/17) trading session of $0.92.

Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC PINK: TWMJF) one of the largest marijuana companies throughout Canada has seen an increase in momentum in the last week of trading. The surge came on the heels of an announcement that the leading total beverage alcohol supplier in the U.S. Constellation Brands (STZ) has acquired a 9.9% stake in Canopy Growth.

Over the last week of trading (TWMJF) recorded a 30.83% increase in price per share from Friday (10/27/17) closing price of $9.99 to daily highs during Friday's (11/3/17) afternoon trading session of $13.07.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LXRP) a drug delivery platform innovator released news on Thursday (11/2/17) that the company has acquired 100% ownership of Poviva Tea, LLC.

"This acquisition strengthens Lexaria's intellectual property positioning and we reaffirm our commitment to the ViPova Tea product lines," stated Chief Executive Officer Chris Bunka. "Lexaria thanks the founders of Poviva Tea, LLC for their assistance and vision in this transaction."

Since the beginning of this trading week (LXRP) has gained 46.09% from Monday's (10/30/17) closing price of $0.397 to highs during Friday's (11/3/17) trading session of $0.58.

The company also announced on Tuesday (10/31/17) that they received a U.S. patent allowance for its DehydraTECH™, a delivery platform for all cannabinoids including THC, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory, nicotine and fat-soluble vitamins.

"This wide-ranging patent allowance from the USPTO exceeds our expectations," quoted Chief Executive Officer Chris Bunka. "This vastly expanded intellectual property protection will enable us to aggressively pursue new business opportunities in 2018 such as what could be the world's first nicotine edibles for the smokeless tobacco industry or enhanced products for NSAID-derived pain management, as well as in the rapidly growing cannabis market."

About marijuanastocks.com

MarijuanaStocks.com is the leading web destination for all things cannabis. Investors can find marijuana-related financial, medical, legal, and social news anytime day or night. Writers are invited to submit cannabis related articles for publication.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. MAPH Enterprises LLC which owns www.MarijuanaStocks.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

MarijuanaStocks.com is owned by MAPH Enterprises LLC., a Florida Corporation that has been compensated $100,000 by a non-affiliate 3rd party for a 1-year period beginning August 1, 2017 and ending August 1, 2018 to publicly disseminate information about CNRP Mining, Inc. (CND.CN) (CRPGF). We own zero shares.

Contact Information:

marijuanastocks.com

pr@marijuanastocks.com

SOURCE: MarijuanaStocks.com