Technavio's latest market research report on the global kids' smartwatch market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global kids' smartwatch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 16% during the forecast period. The demand for kids' smartwatches is highly influenced by celebrity endorsements and product testimonials. Designer smartwatches used by celebrity kids ensure their high demand and increased reach among kids across the globe.

The top three emerging trends driving the global kids' smartwatch market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Technological advances in displays of smartwatches

Increased demand for smartwatches integrated with haptics technology

Increasing incorporation of entertainment applications in smartwatches

Technological advances in displays of smartwatches

The design and technological features in the displays of smart wearables and smartwatches are geared toward enhancing user experience. Rapid development in smart technology and the advances in display industry are expected to boost the quality of displays in kids' smartwatches.

The display component, in smartwatches, has transitioned in recent years in terms of technology and application. A wide array of display technologies is available in the global kids' smartwatch market. Additionally, there is a growth in the market for rigid and flexible displays.

"The increased focus on increasing the quality of the display component is expected to drive the current market during the forecast period. The key competitors are conceptualizing smartwatch products that are integrated with high-quality, high-resolution displays. The introduction of effective touch features is expected to drive the demand for technologically advanced displays in kids' smartwatches," says Narendra Nandaigari, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Increased demand for smartwatches integrated with haptics technology

Haptics technology is used in smartwatches, smart jewelry, and other fitness devices. It is used for alerts and notification purposes. It is compatible with other electronic devices like media players, headsets, smartphones, and tablets. Of late, haptics motors have become smaller with greater flexibility. Wearables like smartwatches and fitness bands lack display space and digital interfaces; this makes haptics technology an important tool in smartwatches. The integrators of this technology help users to differentiate between various notifications possible through haptics. Since the devices are wrist-worn, the user can easily differentiate the sense of vibration for different alarms and alerts.

"Smartwatches can be connected to gaming consoles, and haptic technology allows users to have an intuitive gaming experience. Many original equipment manufacturers have integrated haptics technology in their wearable devices. Smartwatches incorporated with haptics technology is trending the global kids' smartwatch market," says Narendra.

Increasing incorporation of entertainment applications in smartwatches

Smartwatches aid in quick and efficient communications. The entertainment applications section in smartwatches provides interactive games, social networking applications, and many other personalized applications. For example, Pebble's smartwatch users can access the Pebble's application store.

The key competitors of smart wearables, including kids' smartwatches, integrate some of the popular applications that support instant messaging. The addition of mobile applications in smartwatches is a key trend in the global kids' smartwatch market.

