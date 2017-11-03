Global CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analysis Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma - A Pipeline Analysis Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma: An insight



CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma - A Pipeline Analysis Report, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects during the forecast period. The report also includes a discussion of the key companies operating in this market.



The CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma pipeline analysis report includes ongoing clinical and non-clinical trends in the global CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma.



Most of the pipeline therapeutics are in early stages of development; there is no CAR T-cell therapy approved to date for multiple myeloma treatment, but other treatments are available. A long-lasting and less-frequent dose can impact the overall multiple myeloma market.



In recent past, many pilot studies and early clinical trials have shown very promising results in the treatment of multiple myeloma with CAR T-cell therapy. However, the market has yet to witness the approval of the first CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma, and it may take a few years from now. The currently available treatment for multiple myeloma include chemotherapy and other drugs, bisphosphonates, radiation, surgery, stem cell transplant, and plasmapheresis.



According to the National Cancer Institute (NIH), in 2017, there will be 30,280 new cases of myeloma and an estimated 12,590 deaths occur due to this disease in the US.



Major companies

Juno Therapeutics

Kite Pharma

Novartis

Collectis



