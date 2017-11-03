Technavio's latest report on the global mold release agents marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global mold release agents market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market in North America was the largest market for mold release agent in 2016 in terms of consumption and production. The increase in automotive manufacturing, growth in food processing, and growth in the paper manufacturing industries are the factors expected to augment the growth in the mold release agents market during the forecast period.

Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on metals and minerals sector, says, "Water- based mold release agents are used in various end-use applications such as die casting, concrete, and others. The high adoption of the water-based mold release agents can attribute to its excellent properties such as high performance and eco-friendliness. Die casting is one of the most predominantly used methods of manufacturing small and medium size spare parts of automotive vehicles. This is also used in the construction industry where the concrete is molded in various forms."

The top three emerging trends driving the global mold release agents marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Fluctuation in crude oil prices

Preference for water-based release agents by OEMs

New technological change helping market growth

Fluctuation in crude oil prices

Solvent-based mold release agents are mainly manufactured using crude oil derivatives. Solvent-based mold release agents are used in the form of epoxy and oil emulsions. These epoxy and oil emulsions are manufactured from petrochemicals. Petrochemicals prices are dependent on crude oil prices, as these are the byproducts of crude oil.

"With the fluctuation of prices in the crude oil market, the manufacturing cost will fluctuate, and thereby, will directly impact the prices of mold release agents in the global market. The change in the oil prices has compelled vendors to implement various cost-cutting measures," according to Hitesh

Preference for water-based release agents by OEMs

Mold release agents play a vital role in applications related to die casting, concrete, rubber, and others. The factors on the choice of release agents are used as per cost, environmental impact, and efficiency.

The mold-release agent industry is opting for ways to reduce the environmental impact, improve in-use economics, and maintain the efficiency of mold release agents as per the applications. The pressure to shift from solvent-based to water-based release agents is increasing.

New technological change helping market growth

New mold release agents technology in the market which will reduce VOCs for green sand. Such technological advances are initiated to decrease the VOC content in the mold release agents. New release agents, such as ZIP-SLIP LR57HP, have been manufactured by ASK Chemicals to reduce many problems associated with harmful effects of mold release agents on the environment.

In addition, as compared with other release agents, ZIP-SLIP LR57HP is cost-effective. As far as the quality is concerned, the new green sand release agent has excellent release characteristics, superior mold definition, low scope for scrap, sharper corners, and cleaner radiuses.

Key vendors:

Chem-Trend

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Dow Corning

Henkel

Wacker Chemie

