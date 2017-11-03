The tax reform bill introduced in the House of Representatives will make only minor changes to the Investment Tax Credit, however changes to corporate taxes remain a wild card.

Yesterday the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled a major tax overhaul bill, which appears to leave few parts of the tax code untouched. However, it kept a relatively light touch on the Investment Tax Credit (ITC), the main federal policy support for the U.S. solar industry, at least for the next decade.

Under the bill the ITC will retain its 30% value through 2019 and step down to 10% by 2022, per a deal reached in late 2015. A clause that allows projects under construction to claim the credit has been altered to require a program of continuous construction, which will not affect projects until the credit begins to step down in 2020.

The bill does end the 10% ITC for projects that begin construction after 2027; however many industry analysts ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...