Video Encoder Market to 2023

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Video Encoder Market by Number of Channel (Single, Multichannel), Mounting Type (Stand-alone, Rack-mounted), Application (Broadcast, Surveillance (Retail, Transportation, Commercial, Residential, Institutional)) & Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The video encoder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% between 2017 and 2023; from USD 1.70 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.19 Billion by 2023

The growth of this market is being propelled by the growing deployment in broadcast and surveillance applications. The surveillance application includes different verticals such as retail, transportation, residential, commercial, institutional, and military and defense. The ease of connecting analog cameras to the network and the adoption of high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) standard for video encoding are significant factors that are driving the video encoder market.

This market is segmented on the basis of the number of channels, type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the video encoder market has been segmented into standalone and rack-mounted. Stand-alone video encoders are favorable in situations where only a few number of cameras are to be connected, while rack-mounted video encoders are useful in instances where large installations with analog cameras are required.

North America has been a major market for broadcast and surveillance equipment. Among all the regions, North America has shown its inclination towards adopting advanced technology across various broadcasting and surveillance applications. Major growth drivers of the video encoder market in this region are collaborations between the government and network arenas, institutional partnerships between equipment manufacturers and research collaborations, and large-scale investments in cloud-based services.

The rise of over-the-top (OTT) media broadcasting services is expected to be one of the major restraining factors for the growth of the video encoder market.

Some of the leading players in the video encore market are Harmonic (US), Telairity (US), Hikvision (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Haivision Systems (US & Canada), and Dahua Technology (China). Harmonic (US) ranked first in the video encoder market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Video Encoder Market, By Number of Channel



7 Video Encoder Market, By Type



8 Video Encoder Market, By Application



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



