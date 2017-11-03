Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2017) - Encompass Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ECMH) announced today that the company is shifting its focus to Residential and Commercial Real Estate Holdings.

As part of the shift, Encompass Holdings is also pleased to announce its new president and Board of Director, Mark Miller. Mr. Miller has extensive experience in Real Estate Acquisitions, Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Development, and Construction. For the past 8 Years, Mr. Miller has been the active CEO of DDG Properties, LLC, a Real Estate Holdings Company.

"Our first priority and focus is to bring ECMH back to an active status in the State of Nevada. In addition, we believe that bringing the past due filings current with the OTC to achieve a Pink Current status is equally important," said Miller, president of Encompass Holdings, Inc.

"Furthermore, Encompass Holdings, Inc. has no plans at this time of performing a reverse split and I look forward to providing an update and additional details in the near future. We appreciate the shareholders' support and patience, while we work through these necessary steps," Miller said.

About Encompass Holdings, Inc.

Encompass Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company, which invests in commercial and residential opportunities with the highest possible ROI and cash flow rate to benefit the corporation and its stakeholders.

