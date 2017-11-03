

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market closed higher Friday, extending its current winning streak to four straight sessions. After a weak start and cautious trade in the morning, the market climbed in the afternoon and reached a new high for the year. The strong performance of index heavyweights Nestlé and Novartis helped to drive the market higher.



The U.S. jobs report came in weaker than expected Friday. The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October as employment rebounded from anemic gains in the prior month due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Employment was expected to jump by 312,000 jobs in October after unexpectedly dipping by 33,000 jobs in September.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.46 percent Friday and finished at 9,322.05. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 1.5 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.32 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.55 percent.



Sonova advanced 2.5 percent and Clariant followed closely, with a gain of 2.3 percent. Logitech increased 1.4 percent and Givaudan rose 1.5 percent.



Nestlé climbed 1.1 percent. The food giant has been on a strong run since the middle of last week. Novartis also finished higher by 0.9 percent and Roche added 0.3 percent.



Dufry weakened by 1.1 percent and and Credit Suisse surrendered 1.2 percent. The pullback in Credit Suisse was attributed to profit taking after yesterday's strong performance.



Zurich Insurance declined 0.9 percent. The insurer was under pressure due to the disappointing quarterly results from U.S. rival AIG. Baloise dropped 0.8 percent, Swiss Re fell 0.5 percent and Swiss Life lost 0.6 percent.



