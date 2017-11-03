Ahead of the Program Compassionate Certification Centers Makes History with First Accredited Medical Cannabis Evaluations December 8th

The Pennsylvania-based Office is Overseen by Dr. Bryan Doner and Dr. Keyur Patel, who have been Approved by the Department of Health State Registry

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2017 / Compassionate Certification Centers™, a national medical cannabis healthcare network, will open its doors to patients for medical cannabis certifications and evaluations at 7 a.m., Friday, December 8, at 603 Stanwix Street in 2 Gateway Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Diana Briggs, a medical cannabis advocate at Campaign for Compassion, will be one of the first to receive an evaluation on opening day. She was among 259 other Pennsylvanians who obtained a safe harbor letter to receive medical marijuana for her son Ryan, who has intractable epilepsy.

"Seeing all of our hard work coming to fruition has been amazing. Since none of Ryan's doctors have yet registered for the program, knowing we could depend on Dr. Doner and Compassionate Certification Centers to complete our journey has been an absolute blessing for our family," stated Briggs.

The Pittsburgh opening is a major milestone for the Westmoreland County parent, who plans on having all of her children in attendance, including Ryan who is now 17-years-old.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call 888-316-9085 or visit the online portal at compassionatecertificationcenters.com.

Compassionate Certification Centers has begun scheduling patient appointments in preparation for the Department of Health registry release, announced on November 1. It is estimated that nearly 200,000 patients are able to qualify for Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards.

"We have been hand in hand with the patient community since the program's inception, preparing for this historic moment," explained CEO Dr. Doner. "Our company is ready to meet the patient influx with plans to have 10 centers open throughout Pennsylvania by February 2018."

Compassionate Certification Centers specializes in medical cannabis with a diverse list of physicians with backgrounds in: pain management, oncology, neurology, pediatrics, gastroenterology, immunology, primary care, rehabilitation, emergency medicine, and more.

Along with certifications and evaluations, the network offers guidance and continued treatment care for eligible patients who have been diagnosed with one of 17 state qualifying conditions.

Compassionate Certification Centers is the organizing company behind the second-annual World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo®, taking place April 12-14, 2018, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

The international expo will feature high-profile speakers, educational panels, networking events, more than 150 exhibitors, and an Industry Excellence Awards Night.

Compassionate Certification Centers is a unique company devoted to assisting U.S. citizens who desire access to medical marijuana in a way that respects the laws and guidelines of each state law. Our approach involves convenient cannabis treatment center locations, provides nursing CBD/THC consultation and care, and proof of compliance for the respective Department of Health or Pharmacy depending on the state.

Compassionate Certification Centers goal is to create a network of care centers with a retail component in every region of the country. CCC is dedicated to serving the needs of all patients who want to take advantage of our medical cannabis, CBD products, or services. We offer a patient-friendly experience in a comfortable and supportive environment. Our team of experts will inform, educate and guide patients, from obtaining a Medical Card to an overall improved quality of life. For information, visit compassionatecertificationcenters.com or join the discussion at Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Google+.

