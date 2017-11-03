According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global power transmission seals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Power Transmission Seals Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, "The growth of the global power transmission seals market is driven by the rising applications of seals in different end-user industries. Government regulations to increase the use of substances that could help lower energy emissions are expected to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period."

The market research analysis categorizes the global power transmission seals market into three major end-user segments:

Heavy industry

Automotive industry

Machine tools industry

Heavy industry market size and forecast

The heavy industry consists of heavy equipment manufactured to serve different industries that include oil and gas, power, construction, mining, and agriculture. The equipment manufactured in the heavy industry is expensive and operates in extreme environments with different kinds of corrosive media. The equipment needs to perform well in continuous operations and over extended time periods between maintenance breakdowns. Power transmission seals are meant to adapt well to the rigorous working of heavy equipment. These seals need minimal maintenance, which helps them perform well even when the service cycle of heavy equipment is long.

Automotive industry market size and forecast

In the automotive industry, power transmission seals are used for manufacturing heavy vehicles. The seals are made of a flexible material, usually in the form of a sheet or ring. Ring or sheet-shaped seals make a pressure-tight connection between the automobile transmission components. Power transmission seals used in the automotive industry are of two types, namely internal seals and external seals.

"Internal seals are used for leakage protection in accumulators, servos, and clutch packs, whereas external seals are used in the external area of the transaxle case. Another use of power transmission seals in the automotive industry is to protect the bearings of different equipment so that when heavy vehicles are subjected to a high amount of load, the bearings do not get damaged. This provides a very strong overall structure to the heavy vehicles," says Sushmit.

Machine tools industry market size and forecast

The machine tools industry caters to the demand of various industries such as heavy machinery, aerospace, automotive, and others. In this industry, it is essential to protect machine tool spindles as they are easily subjected to contamination by coolant or moisture. Over a period, the machine tools industry has used many types of sealing solutions that can protect the equipment from getting contaminated. When regular seals are subjected to different applications, they are affected by wear. However, the various designs of power transmission seals make them suitable for protecting machine tools from getting affected by the conditions of the facilities.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

SKF

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Trelleborg

Parker Hannifin

