The World's Best Interior Design Revealed

The winners of the SBID International Design Awards 2017 were revealed at a dazzling ceremony at the home of the awards, the prestigious Dorchester hotel in London's Mayfair. Ranging from Hotel, Retail and Restaurant Design to Residential homes over and under a million pounds, the winners represented 4 continents worldwide with projects from the UAE, USA, Hong Kong, Egypt and more.

The competition was as impressive as ever, with some of the world's best known hotel chains, retail, technology and automotive brands in the shortlist of finalists. This year saw a 40% increase of entries and over 100,000 public votes, making it one of the most globally represented editions to date.

The Overall Winner Award, a category which holds the title as the 'SBID choice', was awarded to Singapore and London-based practice WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design for The Whale Bar at the St Regis Hotel in the Maldives. The project was inspired by the shape of the majestic whale shark and set overlooking the Indian Ocean. The Whale Bar takes cues from marine iconography and the natural surroundings and the design team harnessed traditional Maldivian crafts such as pyrography and marine themes to create a welcoming, wondrous space that exudes luxury, nature-inspired design and local artistry.

Winners in the other 14 categories were:

Hotel Public Space

Wanda Hotel Design Institute for Wanda Reign Chengdu Hotel

Hotel Bedrooms & Suites

BAR Studio for Grand Hyatt Hong Kong - Ambassador Harbour View Suite

Retail Design

LXA for Intersect by Lexus

Public Space Design

Bluehaus Group for Orbi Dubai

Show Flats and Development

David Chang Associates International for Grand Influx Presentation Centre

Office Design

Elkus Manfredi Architects for Potamus Trading

Healthcare Design

CSISZER Design Studio for Apheresis Centre

Residential Design Project over £1M

Fenton Whelan for Greybrook House Penthouse

Residential Apartment under £1M

DAR Designs for Parkview Residence

Residential House under £1M

Bernard Interiors for Park Terrace

KBB Project

Oakeve Interior Architect Design Practice for Hurlingham

CGI & Visualisation (3D Renderings)

Virtual Resolution for DeVere Tortworth Court Hotel Redevelopment

Club and Bar Design

Hirsch Bedner and Associates for Ultima

Restaurant Design

External Reference and Chu Uroz for Alkimia

About SBID (Society of British International Design)

The Society of British and International Design (SBID) is the professional accrediting organisation for the interior design industry in the UK.

