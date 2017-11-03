The World's Best Interior Design Revealed

LONDON, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The winners of the SBID International Design Awards 2017 were revealed at a dazzling ceremony at the home of the awards, the prestigious Dorchester hotel in London's Mayfair. Ranging from Hotel, Retail and Restaurant Design to Residential homes over and under a million pounds, the winners represented 4 continents worldwide with projects from the UAE, USA, Hong Kong, Egypt and more.
The competition was as impressive as ever, with some of the world's best known hotel chains, retail, technology and automotive brands in the shortlist of finalists. This year saw a 40% increase of entries and over 100,000 public votes, making it one of the most globally represented editions to date.
The Overall Winner Award, a category which holds the title as the 'SBID choice', was awarded to Singapore and London-based practice WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design for The Whale Bar at the St Regis Hotel in the Maldives. The project was inspired by the shape of the majestic whale shark and set overlooking the Indian Ocean. The Whale Bar takes cues from marine iconography and the natural surroundings and the design team harnessed traditional Maldivian crafts such as pyrography and marine themes to create a welcoming, wondrous space that exudes luxury, nature-inspired design and local artistry.
Winners in the other 14 categories were:
Hotel Public Space
Wanda Hotel Design Institute for Wanda Reign Chengdu Hotel
Hotel Bedrooms & Suites
BAR Studio for Grand Hyatt Hong Kong - Ambassador Harbour View Suite
Retail Design
LXA for Intersect by Lexus
Public Space Design
Bluehaus Group for Orbi Dubai
Show Flats and Development
David Chang Associates International for Grand Influx Presentation Centre
Office Design
Elkus Manfredi Architects for Potamus Trading
Healthcare Design
CSISZER Design Studio for Apheresis Centre
Residential Design Project over £1M
Fenton Whelan for Greybrook House Penthouse
Residential Apartment under £1M
DAR Designs for Parkview Residence
Residential House under £1M
Bernard Interiors for Park Terrace
KBB Project
Oakeve Interior Architect Design Practice for Hurlingham
CGI & Visualisation (3D Renderings)
Virtual Resolution for DeVere Tortworth Court Hotel Redevelopment
Club and Bar Design
Hirsch Bedner and Associates for Ultima
Restaurant Design
External Reference and Chu Uroz for Alkimia
About SBID (Society of British International Design)
The Society of British and International Design (SBID) is the professional accrediting organisation for the interior design industry in the UK.
